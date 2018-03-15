  • STV
Nurses arrange wedding for woman with just days to live

Kind-hearted cancer nurses organised Kim Sainsbury's ceremony in just 48 hours

After Kim Sainsbury was told she had just days to live, cancer nurses organised a wedding for her in just 48 hours.

Kim, 58, had already had cervical cancer when she was 51. She had radiotherapy and chemotherapy and her womb removed.

But in 2016, she was told her cervical cancer had spread to her lungs.

At one point, doctors feared the cancer had spread to her brain and said they didn't think Kim would live for much longer.

Velindre nurse Michele Pengelly asked if there was anything she could do to help.

Kim's partner of 10 years Roseann told Michele said she had proposed to Kim "so many times" but they were still unmarried.

She said: "I was really upset when they told me we had possibly a few days before she would possibly die. 

"I felt like I had been hit by a boulder. 

"I was shocked and really upset. I just sat there and I didn't know what to do. 

"Michele came in and comforted me. 

"We talked about our relationship and she said that if marriage was something we wanted they could organise a wedding."

Michele and other staff helped organise every aspect of the wedding.
On the day of the wedding, Velindre's staff welcomed them into the chapel filled with family and friends.

Kim said: "It was so exciting. We couldn't get there fast enough."

The staff had arranged for a flautist to play Kim's favourite song - Annie's Song by John Denver.

She added: "Nothing has been too much trouble. 

"Thanks to them I got to spend my wedding night with my wife. 

"I cannot believe it's all happened. It's incredible, all in two days."

Roseann said growing up, she never thought she would be able to marry a woman.

She said: "In this day and age, we can be married. 

"When I was growing up, it was frowned upon to say the least. 

"When we first came into this hospital there were no nasty looks. None. 

"To be accepted is just so refreshing and so lovely. 

"The staff here have been extraordinary. Nothing has been insurmountable for them. 

"Our wedding day will be unforgettable for me."

Doctors said Kim's health has now taken a sharp upturn.

The mum-of-three and expectant grandmother said hopes she will be able to meet her grandchild in July.

