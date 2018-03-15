No further review into Poppi Worthington case, CPS rules

The Cumbrian toddler died after falling ill at her home in Barrow in 2012.

13-month-old Poppi Worthington died in December 2012. Cumbria Police

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has ruled there will be no further review into the death of 13-month-old Poppi Worthington.

Cumbria's Senior Coroner David Roberts ruled earlier this year that Poppi had been sexually assaulted by her father, Paul Worthington, prior to her death.

But the inquest found failings by Cumbria Police in the initial investigation meant there was insufficient evidence to charge Mr Worthington, who has always denied any wrongdoing.

The CPS said, "No new evidence emerged which was capable of affecting the decisions not to prosecute."

The mother of Poppi Worthington is "extremely disappointed" the latest inquest was "not enough" to prompt a further review of the case by the Crown Prosecution Service, her lawyer has said.

Cumbria Police said they respect the decision.

Temporary deputy chief constable Mark Webster said: "Following HM Senior Coroner David Roberts' conclusion on January 15, 2018, the matter of potential prosecution was formally referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

"We have liaised closely with the CPS over the past two months in relation to this matter.

"Throughout our second investigation officers thoroughly explored every available line of enquiry.

"I acknowledge and respect the decision made by the CPS today."

