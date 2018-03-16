Parsons Green tube bomber convicted of attempted murder

Ahmed Hassan, 18, was convicted after planting a bomb at a tube that partially detonated

Iraqi Ahmad Hassan planned the attack while his foster parents were away, the court heard.

A teenager who planted a bomb on a tube that partially detonated at Parsons Green station has been convicted of attempted murder.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, was convicted of the charge at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The Iraqi-born teenager is said to have prepared the attack while his foster parents were away on holiday between September 1 and September 8 last year.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave told Hassan he had been found guilty by the jury "on overwhelming evidence".

During the trial, the jury was shown CCTV footage of the moment a huge fireball engulfed the rush hour District Line tube train on September 15 last year.

Commuters could be seen cowering from the flames before running out of the train at the west London station.

One woman, known only as Miss S, giving evidence from behind a screen said she had been horribly scarred and burnt.

Through tears she described hearing the bomb, seeing a giant flame and then realising her body and clothes were burning.