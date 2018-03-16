  • STV
Man has cardiac arrest after head gets stuck under cinema seat

ITV

The man got his head stuck under one of Vue's new electric Gold Class seats.

The man's head got stuck at the end of a film
The man's head got stuck at the end of a film Vue

Cinema chain Vue has launched an investigation after a film-goer whose head reportedly became wedged under an electric foot-rest suffered a cardiac arrest.

Paramedics were able to restart the man's heart when they arrived at Vue cinema in Birmingham's Star City leisure complex last week.

It is thought the "freak" accident occurred when the man tried to collect a phone that had been dropped between the cinema's new "Gold Class" seats at the end of the movie.

Sources told the Birmingham Mail that the victim, who was with his partner, was only freed after the footrest was broken by those trying to help him.

The man's head was trapped under the reclining footrest when looking for his phone
The man's head was trapped under the reclining footrest when looking for his phone Vue

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that it was called to reports of a patient in cardiac arrest at Star City on Friday March 9 at 7.06pm.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "Crews arrived on scene to find a man in cardiac arrest with bystanders having already commenced CPR.

"Ambulance staff took over and administered advanced life support, successfully managing to restart the man's heart.

"He was then transported to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment."

A spokeswoman for Vue Cinemas confirmed the incident took place and an investigation was underway.

She said: "We can confirm an incident took place on Friday 9 March at our Birmingham cinema, of which a full investigation is under way.

"We are committed to helping and assisting those involved and respect their wishes for privacy and no publicity."

