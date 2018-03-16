  • STV
  • MySTV

Police officer jailed after saving photos of rape victim 

ITV

Martin Harris hacked into a woman's Facebook account and downloaded pictures of her as a child.

Martin Harris, jailed after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office, downloading and making indecent images of children
Martin Harris, jailed after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office, downloading and making indecent images of children Sussex Police/PA Wire

A sexual offences liaison officer who put himself in the role to gain access to rape victims for his own "personal sexual gratification", has been jailed.

Sussex Police constable Martin Harris took advantage of his position and hacked a victim's Facebook to send himself pictures of her because he found her "attractive".

He used a password the woman gave police to help investigate her attack and emailed himself the photographs, including one of her aged 13 in school uniform.

The 37-year-old was jailed for two years at Hove Crown Court after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office, downloading and making indecent images of children.

He joined Sussex Police in 2002 and volunteered as a sexual offences liaison officer for 10 years before applying for the role between 2014 and 2015.

Harris, who worked for Sussex Police, was dismissed by the force in January
Harris, who worked for Sussex Police, was dismissed by the force in January Sussex Police

Judge Christine Henson, sentencing, said: "You intentionally put yourself in this role to gain access to complainants."

The father, who has two young children, worked with vulnerable victims of serious sexual offences and child abuse.

He was trained to look after them and be their point of contact during police investigations, prosecutor Rachel Beckett said.

He was reported to the force's professional standards department after two police constables discovered graphic messages on his work phone which he had left in a pool police car on March 31 last year.

The court heard how, on April 3, he escorted a rape victim to the Saturn sexual abuse support centre in Crawley, West Sussex.

She handed over personal information including account passwords to assist with the investigation. Not long after, he signed into her Facebook account and a day later emailed himself pictures of her.

Harris, of Saltdean, East Sussex, also saved pictures of other victims he met during his work and those of female colleagues, the court heard.

When he was arrested in May, naked pictures of children as young as six and searches for graphic websites were also discovered.

He also doctored pictures taken from the account of a childhood love interest so they became more graphic and edited them to show him having sex with her.

Harris took advantage of his position and hacked a victim's Facebook to send himself pictures of her
Harris took advantage of his position and hacked a victim's Facebook to send himself pictures of her PA

At a professional standards probe, it emerged he paid a prostitute £150 for sex at the Ibis hotel in Brighton during his shift, set up adverts selling himself for sex on Craigslist for up to £30, and met people while he was on duty using a work car.

Judge Henson said he had an "established" and "entrenched sexual addiction" and accessed information for "personal sexual gratification" in a "gross breach of trust".

He told officers in an interview that he found the rape victim "attractive" and "liked the idea of seeing something you shouldn't be seeing".

He said he got a "thrill" from taking pictures as he could "get away with it" but denied having a sexual interest in children.

Adam James, defending, said Harris had a previously "unblemished and distinguished career" but now his marriage had broken down and his parents were "dismayed" by his behaviour.

A disciplinary panel dismissed him from the force in January.

Pre-sentence reports found Harris was highly manipulative, able to groom those around him, had a considerably high risk of re-offending and no motivation to reform.

He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years, a restraining order was put in place and the images and electronic devices were ordered to be destroyed.

Judge Henson added: "Other police officers must see how the court approaches misconduct in public office. It must be punished and it must be a deterrent sentence."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.