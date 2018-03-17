Russia expels 23 British diplomats in poisoning standoff

Comes amid a deepening rift over the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. AP

Russia will expel 23 UK diplomats in a deepening rift over the poisoning of the ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent.

The British ambassador to Moscow, Laurie Bristow, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry where he was told of the expulsions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is also ordering the closure of the British Council in Russia and ending an agreement to reopen the British consulate in St. Petersburg.

It ordered the diplomats to leave within a week.

The statement said the government could take further measures if Britain takes any more "unfriendly" moves toward Russia.

It comes amid a deepening rift between London and Moscow over the attack on British soil using the rare Russian Novichok nerve agent. The UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats earlier this week.

Speaking outside the Foreign Ministry, Mr Bristow said: "This crisis has arisen as a result of an appalling attack in the United Kingdom, the attempted murder of two people using a chemical weapon developed in Russia".

He said that appeals to Vladimir Putin's government to explain how the nerve agent had arrived on UK soil had gone unanswered.

It comes after the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin over the attack, saying that it was "overwhelmingly likely" that personally ordered it.

Russia has denied that it had anything to do with the poisoning, which has left Mr Skripal and his daughter still fighting for their lives and a police officer who helped them seriously ill.

Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We have said on different levels and occasions that Russia has nothing to do with this story. Any reference or mentioning of our president is nothing else but shocking and unpardonable diplomatic misconduct."