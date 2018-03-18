'Snubbed reveller' ploughs car into packed nightclub

Police said the driver had been asked to leave the club following an altercation.

The area around Blake's nightclub in Gravesend has been cordoned off. ITV News

A number of people have been arrested and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven into a nightclub in Gravesend.

Kent Police said they believe the driver had been asked to leave the club following an altercation.

Witnesses described "a complete mess of panic and chaos" in the wake of the incident shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Video posted on social media showed a large car, headlights still shining, on a dancefloor inside a marquee at the Blake's nightclub.

In another clip, security staff appear to surround the driver, and a reveller can be heard asking: "Why did he try and do that?".

Another replies: "I'm so confused."

Others told how they ripped open the sides of the marquee to escape the panic.

Witness Sonny Powar said he saw two people get hit by the car before the driver was pulled from the vehicle.

"(It was) just a normal night out at Blake's Nightclub in Gravesend in Kent," Mr Powar said.

He claimed that "some guy wasn't let into the club or got kicked out so he drove his 4x4 into the tent we was all in.

"It stopped at my feet, so any further and I could have died, then he reversed up and we all ran.

"We ripped the tent wall apart and got out and called the police.

"It was a complete mess of panic and chaos."

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Reece Parkinson posted a video from inside the club on Twitter.

He said in the video: "My god I nearly died, so I'm in this club and this car came through the f****** club.

"A guy who didn't get in drove through the club."

Details of those injured have not been released.

Kent Police said the incident in Queen Street was not considered to be terror-related.

They continued: "Kent Police has arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in Gravesend where a number of people have been injured when a car drove into a nightclub building.

"The driver of the vehicle who is believed to have been asked to leave the nightclub earlier that evening following an altercation has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody."