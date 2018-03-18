  • STV
Chemical weapons experts to visit UK after ex-spy attack

ITV

Foreign Secretary said Kremlin's expulsion of UK diplomats would only impact Putin's compatriots.

Boris Johnson said that the UK has support worldwide, while Russia does not.
Boris Johnson said that the UK has support worldwide, while Russia does not.

Chemical weapons experts will come to the UK on Monday to test samples of the Novichok nerve agent used in the attack on former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, Boris Johnson has announced.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, the Foreign Secretary confirmed that experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will begin testing samples of the nerve agent on Monday.

Also on Sunday, the Foreign Secretary branded Russia's counter-measures "futile", after the Kremlin expelled 23 British diplomats from the country, as the row over the Salisbury attack intensified.

The Foreign Secretary said the Kremlin's tit-for-tat expulsion of 23 British diplomats and the closures of the British consulate in St Petersburg and the British Council would only impact Vladimir Putin's compatriots, adding that while the UK has "friends across the world", Russia "does not".

However, Russia's ambassador to the UK warned the dispute was escalating "dangerously and out of proportion" and the country reserved the right to take "further retaliatory measures" if more sanctions are implemented.

The row comes as Russia heads to the polls in the country's presidential election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin cast his vote in the Russia presidential election on Sunday morning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin cast his vote in the Russia presidential election on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to the EU prompted a strong rebuttal when he suggested the Novichok nerve agent may have come from the Porton Down laboratory, which is around eight miles from Salisbury

Vladimir Chizhov told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that Russia had "nothing to do" with the incident.

Mr Chizhov's his comments were rejected as "nonsense" by UK officials.

Writing in the Sun on Sunday two weeks after the March 4 incident which has left the Skripals in critical conditions, Mr Johnson said of Saturday's expulsions: "These futile measures will only punish ordinary Russians by depriving them of harmless opportunities to learn English and apply for UK visas.

"Today Russia stands alone and isolated.

"That fact demonstrates the most telling difference between Britain and Putin: we have friends across the world and he does not."

Yulia and Sergei Skripal remain in critical conditions.
Yulia and Sergei Skripal remain in critical conditions.

Mr Johnson said the reaction across the Government, Parliament and the wider country had been "hugely encouraging" but he hit out at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who came under fire on Wednesday after failing to offer explicit support for the Prime Minister's approach in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson said: "He let down his party and country by seemingly aiding the efforts of the Russian propaganda machine by casting doubt over what is obvious to any objective onlooker."

Following the expulsion of UK diplomats from Russia, on Saturday, Theresa May said Britain and its allies would consider their "next steps" against the country, adding that the national security council would meet early next week.

Speaking at the Conservative Spring Forum, Mrs May said the Government had "anticipated" a similar response to her action earlier this week to expel 23 Russian diplomats from London.

She said: "But Russia's response doesn't change the facts of the matter - the attempted assassination of two people on British soil for which there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable.

"It is Russia that is in flagrant breach of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention."

She added: "I repeat today that we have no disagreement with the Russian people.

"Many Russians have made this country their home and those who abide our laws and make a contribution to our society will always be welcome."

Theresa May said the UK and its allies are considering their next steps against Russia.
Theresa May said the UK and its allies are considering their next steps against Russia.

However, in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Russian ambassador Alexander Yakovenko accused Mrs May of using the crisis to improve her image at the expense of relations with Moscow.

"In case of further unfriendly actions against Russia, the Russian side reserves the right to take further retaliatory measures - this is what the British Ambassador was told on Saturday," he said.

Mr Yakovenko called for restraint and "cooler heads", telling the paper: "This dispute is indeed escalating dangerously and out of proportion."

Counter-terrorism police who are carrying out the investigation into the poisoning have renewed their appeal for sightings of Mr Skripal's burgundy BMW 320D saloon car, registration HD09 WAO, in Salisbury on the morning and early afternoon of the Sunday, March 4, attack.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said: "We are learning more about Sergei and Yulia's movements but we need to be clearer around their exact movements on the morning of the incident."

Mr Skripal, 66, and Yulia, 33, remain in critical conditions in hospital, while Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was exposed to the Novichok nerve agent while responding to the incident, is no longer considered critical.

