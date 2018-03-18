Coastal homes at risk from high tide as cliffs crumble

Houses near the cliff edge in Norfolk evacuated as danger from high tides increases.

One of the homes near the cliff edge

Eleven homes have been evacuated over fears they are at risk from falling onto the beach as high tides are boosted by high winds at Hemsby in Norfolk.

The residents of seaside homes have been forced to leave as the area braced for snow and ice overnight. The houses survived the high tide at 8am this morning (Sunday) but there are still two more to go before the sea is expected to begin to recede.

A resident in an area where homes have been evacuated over fears they are at risk of coastal erosion has described feeling an "earthquake" as the cliff gave way.

Chris Batten, from Hemsby Inshore Rescue Service, said that five properties were probably at highest risk, adding that one was "teetering on the edge of the cliff and it wouldn't take much for it to start to fall into the sea".

Wind speeds of over 50 miles-per-hour were recorded along the Norfolk coast in the last 24 hours.