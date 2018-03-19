Man admits violently robbing 12-year-old girl

Patrick Gunar was caught on CCTV attacking the girl in Derby last month.

CCTV: Robbed of her iPhone.

A man has pleaded guilty to violently robbing a 12-year-old girl in Derby.

Patrick Gunar attacked the girl on Cambridge Street in Pear Tree last month as she was returning from the local shop.

Gunar struggled with the victim for around 30 seconds - at one point wrestling her to the ground - before stealing her iPhone.

Derby Crown Court heard that Gunar admitted responsibility during a police interview, telling them "she was just a little girl. She was easy prey."

The 22-year-old has been jailed for three years.