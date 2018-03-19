  • STV
Facebook investigate data firm Cambridge Analytica

ITV

Probe under way after claims the company harvested data from 50 million Facebook users.

An investigation is underway following allegations a British firm harvested personal details from more than 50 million Facebook users.

Data company Cambridge Analytica (CA) was suspended from Facebook last week after it emerged that data on millions of users had not been destroyed as agreed.

Facebook has hired a digital forensics firm to conduct "a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica" following claims the company carried out a 'data grab' of over 50 million profiles in 2014.

If the data still exists, the company says "it would be a grave violation of Facebook's policies and an unacceptable violation of trust."

Cambridge Analytica was passed personal data from Facebook apps without the consent of the users and it is claimed researchers used the data to build personality and psychological profiles on millions of users.

Meanwhile, further details about the firm's activities included claims the company offered to entrap politicians and used ex-spies to dig for dirt on potential targets.

A Channel 4 undercover investigation recorded CA's chief executive suggesting ways he could help a potential client.

Alexander Nix reportedly told an undercover reporter how he could get candidates elected in Sri Lanka.

He said: "Just to go and speak to the incumbents and to offer them a deal that's too good to be true, and make sure that that's video recorded, you know, these sorts of tactics are very effective instantly having video evidence of corruption, putting it on the internet, these sorts of things."

He even suggested CA could "send some girls around to the candidate's house", adding that Ukrainian girls "are very beautiful, I find that works very well", Channel 4 reported.

CA told the broadcaster: "We entirely refute any allegation that Cambridge Analytica or any of its affiliates use entrapment, bribes or so-called honeytraps for any purpose whatsoever."

The firm added: "Cambridge Analytica does not use untrue material for any purpose."

The allegations came to light when whistleblower Chris Wylie, a former research director at the UK-based company, told Channel 4 News a so-called data grab had been carried out on more than 50 million profiles in 2014.

Downing Street has said the allegations are "very concerning" and called on the social media giant and CA to co-operate fully with an investigation by Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham.

