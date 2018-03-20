Red Arrows jet with two on board crashes at RAF base

The Red Arrows are preparing for display season at RAF Valley in north Wales.

A Red Arrows jet has crashed at RAF Valley, in north Wales. PA

A Red Arrows jet has crashed at RAF Valley, in north Wales, a Ministry of Defence spokesman confirmed.

It is understood there were two people on board the jet.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "We are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service added: "We were called shortly before 1.30pm this afternoon to reports an aircraft had crashed at RAF Valley in Holyhead. There is an emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance at the scene."

The Red Arrows Twitter account posted: "We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft. We are investigating the incident."

The Red Arrows are preparing for display season at RAF Valley in north Wales, the airbase Prince William served as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.

The Red Arrows, or The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams.

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline, operational experience.

Based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, all Red Arrows pilots have flown operationally in frontline aircraft before joining the display team.

The RAF have asked anyone who saw the incident to send photographs to rafwebadmin@btconnect.com in order to help with the investigation.