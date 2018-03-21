  • STV
  • MySTV

Tens of thousands of ill or disabled underpaid benefits

ITV

An estimated 70,000 claimants of Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) were underpaid.

It took until July 2017 for the department to recognise that it had a legal responsibility to identify the people affected and develop a response.
It took until July 2017 for the department to recognise that it had a legal responsibility to identify the people affected and develop a response.

Tens of thousands of ill or disabled people were underpaid benefits by an average of around £5,000, the public spending watchdog has found.

An estimated 70,000 claimants transferred to Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) from other benefits since 2011 were underpaid - some by up to £20,000 - the National Audit Office (NAO) reported.

Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, hit out at the "shoddy administration" at the Department for Work and Pensions which left vulnerable people out of pocket.

NAO chief Sir Amyas Morse said: "The facts of this case are that tens of thousands of people, most of whom have severely limiting disabilities and illnesses, have been underpaid by thousands of pounds each, while the Department for several years failed to get a proper grip on the problem.

"The Department has now committed to fixing this error by April 2019, but not everyone will be repaid all the money they have missed out on."

As a result of the error the DWP estimates it will need to pay a total of between £570 million to £830 million more ESA than previously expected by the end of 2022-23.

The NAO report said: "The average underpayment is likely to be around £5,000 by mid 2018-19, with the Department owning an estimated total of £340 million in underpaid benefits."

A review of 1,000 sample cases suggested that around 45,000 claimants in total may be due around £2,500 each, but 20,000 entitled to the severe disability premium could be owed around £11,500 each and "a small number of people" could have been underpaid by £20,000.

Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, hit out at the
Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, hit out at the PA

As well as the arrears - back to a cut-off date of October 21, 2014 - the Government will face higher ongoing payments due to the corrected claims.

The NAO investigation found the department's process for converting people to ESA from older-style benefits which were being phased out "did not reflect its own legislation".

Officials did not recognise the "systemic" problem until 2014 and although it issued new guidance to prevent further errors in June 2014 it did not take steps to assess existing cases.

It took until July 2017 for the department to recognise that it had a legal responsibility to identify the people affected and develop a response, according to the NAO report.

An internal review concluded that a "stronger grasp" of legal obligations and risks would have supported "better-informed" discussions in 2014.

A second review concluded that finance staff should have been notified about the error more quickly.

Labour MP Ms Hillier said: "The Government's shoddy administration of ESA has resulted in vulnerable people being deprived of thousands of pounds they were legally entitled to.

"The NAO's report shows the Department of Work and Pensions was unacceptably slow to act on early signs something was wrong."

The DWP said it had already reviewed more than 4,000 cases, of which around 1,500 were incorrect and have been paid arrears of just over £9 million.

The team carrying out the work grew from 10 people to 50 in December and will increase to 400 from April

A DWP spokesman said: "We're well under way with our plan to identify and repay people affected by this issue, and payments have already started.

"We're committed to ensuring people get what they are entitled to receive as quickly as possible. Everyone who could be affected will be contacted directly by the department."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.