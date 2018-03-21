RAF engineer killed in Red Arrows crash is named

Corporal Jonathan Bayliss was killed when the Hawk T1 aircraft he was flying in crashed.

The RAF engineer killed in a Red Arrows crash at RAF Valley, north Wales, has been named.

Corporal Jonathan Bayliss, 41, was killed when the Hawk T1 aircraft he was flying in, crashed in a "big fireball".

The pilot of the aircraft survived the incident and is currently receiving medical care.

Witnesses reported seeing someone eject from the aircraft with a parachute before it smashed into the ground then "burned bright orange".

The MoD said: "It would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident at this time."

Sergeant Will Allen, a close colleague of Corporal Jon Bayliss said: "Jon had the ability to motivate and inspire a team and those around him - no matter the rank, role or person.

"He was so proud to have been chosen to join the Circus team for 2018 and, in being one of the small group of engineers whose job it was to fly in a Red Arrows jet, had fulfilled a schoolboy dream.

Plumes of smoke bellow from the wreckage of the Hawk T1 aircraft Corporal Jonathan Bayliss was flying in. PA

Corporal Bayliss, was an Aircraft Technician (Mechanic) with the Red Arrows and joined the Royal Air Force in 2001.

For 2018, he had been selected to be one of the Circus team - the small group of highly-trained engineers who travel with the aircraft and provide technical support to the Red Arrows when the aircraft operate away from their home base.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "It is with deep sadness that I heard of the death of Corporal Jonathan Bayliss whilst flying with the Red Arrows on Anglesey.

"It's clear from his colleagues that he was an incredibly skilled engineer and held in the highest regard as a teammate, a friend, and a shining example of what the British Armed Forces stand for.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this terrible time."