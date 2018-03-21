Filmgoer dies after electric chair accident in Vue Cinema

The man died after his head was crushed in a freak accident at the Birmingham cinema.

A man has died after his head was crushed in a freak accident involving an electronic seat at a cinema in Birmingham.

The moviegoer was trying to retrieve his phone after it dropped between two seats during a film at Vue Cinema, in Star City.

When he went to retrieve it, the electric seat's footrest is said to have clamped on his head.

His partner and cinema staff battled to release him, and the man was eventually broken free and taken to hospital.

Vue Cinema confirmed today that he died on Friday 16 March.

An investigation has now been launched by Environmental Health.