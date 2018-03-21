  • STV
  • MySTV

New Look to cut 60 stores putting 1000 jobs at risk

ITV

Stores closed across Scotland after creditors approved a restructuring plan for the retailer.

Struggling fashion chain New Look has announced plans to close 60 stores
Struggling fashion chain New Look has announced plans to close 60 stores PA

New Look has agreed to a restructuring plan with creditors that will see it close 60 stores, putting up to 980 jobs at risk.

The closures account for 10% of its UK store estate but the company will look to redeploy staff where possible.

The turnaround plan will cut the fashion chain's rents by between 15% to 55% across its remaining 393 stores.

Following the announcement stores will shut within six to 12 months' time, "but no stores will close on day one", the company said.

Alistair McGeorge, executive chairman of New Look, said: "Given our challenged trading performance and over-rented UK store estate, we are having to take tough but necessary actions to reduce our fixed cost base and restore long-term profitability."

It is hoped the plans will mean New Look avoid the same fate as BHS (pictured)
It is hoped the plans will mean New Look avoid the same fate as BHS (pictured) PA

New Look is just the latest High Street brand facing a survival-of-the-fittest battle with rising costs and consumer spending that has been squeezed by inflation and stagnant wages.

Despite the closures the company's online sales channel will be completely unaffected.

Daniel Butters, partner at Deloitte, who are the administrators for the retailer added: "The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging, driven by weaker consumer confidence, the implications of Brexit and competition from online channels.

"It is important to stress that no stores will close on day one, and employees, suppliers and business rates will continue to be paid on time and in full."

The list of New Look stores set to close:

  • Aberdeen - Bon Accord
  • Beckton
  • Bolton (New Look Men store)
  • Borehamwood
  • Brynmawr
  • Burton (New Look Men)
  • Cameron Toll
  • Cardiff - Queen Arcade
  • Cheshunt
  • Clevedon
  • Craigleith
  • Doncaster (New Look Men)
  • Dundee - Wellgate
  • Exeter (New Look Men)
  • Fleet
  • Gateshead - Team Valley
  • Glasgow - Buchanan Street (New Look Men)
  • Gorleston
  • Hanley (New Look Men)- Intu Potteries
  • Hounslow (New Look Men)
  • Hull - Whitefriargate
  • Keynsham
  • Kingswood
  • Leeds - The Core Shopping Centre
  • Leicester - Haymarket
  • London - Marble Arch
  • London - Moorgate/ London Wall
  • London - Oxford Circus
  • Maidenhead
  • Maidstone (New Look Men)
  • Merry Hill (New Look Men)
  • Metro Centre (New Look Men)
  • Monmouth
  • Newport (New Look Men)
  • Newton Mearns
  • North Shields
  • Nottingham (New Look Men)
  • Ocean Terminal
  • Peterbrough Bridge Street
  • Pontypool
  • Portswood
  • Ramsgate
  • Reading - Broad Street
  • Reading Oracle (New Look Men)
  • Rhyl
  • Romford (New Look Men)
  • Rugby
  • Shrewsbury (New Look Men)
  • Sidmouth
  • Stockport - Merseyway
  • Stockton-on-Tees
  • Stratford Upon Avon - Bridge Street
  • Thornaby
  • Tonypandy
  • Torquay - Union Street
  • Tredegar
  • Troon
  • Wallsend
  • Weston Favell
  • Wigan (New Look Men)

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.