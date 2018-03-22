  • STV
  • MySTV

Vigils to be held for Westminster Bridge attack anniversary

ITV

Among those murdered was Keith Palmer, an unarmed constable who 'never wanted any fuss'.

Westminster: Five people were killed in the attack.
Westminster: Five people were killed in the attack. PA

A service is to be held on Thursday at Westminster Hall to mark the one year anniversary of the Westminster Bridge attack that killed five people and injured 50.

There will also be a minute's silence in the House of Commons in memory of those who perished when Khalid Masood drove a 4X4 into a crowd before the attacker was shot and killed outside parliament.

Among those murdered was Keith Palmer, an unarmed constable who "did his job and never wanted any fuss," according to his friend and former colleague Pc Shaun Cartwright.

In a statement released through Scotland Yard Cartwright said: "Keith loved being a police officer, he just wanted to help people and do his best.

"Keith was always happy, always the first to help anyone out, first in to work and the last one out.

"He was a proud and courageous police officer who did his job and never wanted any fuss or to be the centre of attention.

"Keith was a true and loyal friend, utterly reliable.

"Most of all I will remember him as a family man who idolised his wife, daughter and his family; they're the important ones that I think about a year on from the Westminster attack."

Speaking to ITV News, MP Tobias Ellwood, who received medical training in the services, recalled his memories of the tragic gay, including his efforts to save Pc Palmer.

"I saw Pc Keith Palmer on the ground and he was bleeding profusely," Ellwood said. "Some officers were trying to help him. Being medically trained I thought I could offer some help."

"I arrived and there was a pulse and there was profuse bleeding and the medics came and I thought I'd be pushed to the side but they asked me to keep doing what I was doing," the MP added.

After the helicopter landed Ellwood said he thought the victim would be taken away but the casualty needed stabilising so he was again asked to carry on assisting.

"And it was very sad to be told that it wouldn't be possible to save his life and that too much blood had been lost."

Tobias Ellwood, who tended to a mortally wounded police officer at the climax of the Westminster Bridge attack.
Tobias Ellwood, who tended to a mortally wounded police officer at the climax of the Westminster Bridge attack. PA

Senior officers are expected to attend a number of private memorial services on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the atrocity, but the force has not made details public.

Pc Palmer's name will be one of 1,400 inscribed on the new UK Police Memorial being built in Staffordshire, commemorating officers who were killed on duty.

Another 4,000 of those who died on duty will be remembered inside the memorial.

Supporters have been asked to donate £5 towards the scheme, for which £3.1 million has been raised of a total £4 million cost.

It includes an education programme to teach children about policing and support scheme for bereaved families.

Sir Hugh Orde, chair of trustees of the UK Police Memorial, said: "This has been an unprecedented year for policing with officers and staff repeatedly putting themselves in danger to keep the public safe and protecting them from harm.

"Sadly, in March last year we saw one of my policing colleagues Pc Keith Palmer lose his life during a terrorist attack in London whilst protecting our freedoms and safeguarding our democracy," he said.

"Keith's death put greater emphasis on the need to create a memorial where the nation can go to commemorate our police service," Orde added.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.