  • STV
  • MySTV

Grandfather of murdered Ellie Butler speaks at inquest

ITV

Neal Gray told of his devastation over the events leading to the six-year-old's death.

Ellie was murdered by her father in October 2013.
Ellie was murdered by her father in October 2013. PA

Ellie Butler's grandfather described the "heartbreaking" day she was sent back to live with her father, who murdered her 11 months later.

The six-year-old girl was beaten to death by Ben Butler at their family home in Sutton, south London, in October 2013.

She had been placed in the care of her grandparents as a baby after Butler was accused of shaking her.

Ellie with her dad Ben at their family home in Sutton, south London.
Ellie with her dad Ben at their family home in Sutton, south London. PA

Ellie was returned to live with her birth parents in November 2012 after a ruling by Mrs Justice Hogg in the Family Division of the High Court.

Her grandfather Neal Gray described the day she was taken away from him and his wife Linda in a statement read to South London Coroner's Court.

He dabbed his eyes as his evidence was read and asked to leave the hearing for a few minutes to compose himself.

"The day Ellie left us was simply heartbreaking. She had no idea what was going on," he said.

The inquests heard how grandparents raised concerns about the youngster being returned to Butler
The inquests heard how grandparents raised concerns about the youngster being returned to Butler PA

"She had been told she was having a sleepover at her mum and dad's.

"We told Ellie that we loved her and would see her tomorrow when she came home - but she never did."

He added: "Linda and I felt we had suffered a bereavement and nobody cared. It was really hard to come to terms with our loss."

Mr Gray said the social workers at Services for Children (S4C) had "failed in their duty" to Ellie.

"S4C lost sight and started to pander to the parents' unreasonable wants and demands," he added.

He told the inquest that Ellie repeatedly said she wanted to continue living with her grandparents but her wishes were ignored.

Ellie's mother, Jennie Gray, was given a 42-month term after being found guilty of child cruelty.
Ellie's mother, Jennie Gray, was given a 42-month term after being found guilty of child cruelty. PA

Mr and Mrs Gray also had concerns about her being returned to her birth parents but they were also not listened to.

"We felt utterly helpless and unsupported," he added.

"Linda was fearful of the risk posed by the parents, chillingly her fears turned out to be justified but no one would listen to us."

Mr Gray described Ellie as a "beautiful girl" who was "kind, happy, cheerful and bright".

"I am proud to say that Ellie was my granddaughter," he added.

"We loved her to bits."

Her mother Jennie Gray was convicted of child cruelty and perverting the course of justice and sentenced to 42 months' imprisonment.

Butler is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years after he was convicted of Ellie's murder by a jury at the Old Bailey.

Ben Butler, Ellie's father
Ben Butler, Ellie's father PA

They both followed the proceedings via video links and repeatedly interrupted as witness Mr Gray's statement was read to the coroner.

Butler denied killing his daughter while giving evidence over the link from prison.

"I didn't cause Ellie to die, I didn't cause any injury to Ellie at all," he added.

"I believe I have got some proof and this is far from over, that's the message to you all - this is far from over."

Social worker Steven Atherton, of Services for Children, admitted that the system had failed Ellie.

"We were part of a system that failed this little girl," he said.

He added that Ellie was "emotionally struggling" with the move from her grandparents to her birth parents.

The inquest is examining whether there were failures on the part of the authorities with regard to Ellie's murder, including the sharing of information, co-operation and communication between organisations.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.