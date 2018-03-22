  • STV
  • MySTV

Facebook users express their anger over data scandal

ITV

Some 50 million Facebook users are alleged to have had their profiles harvested.

Facebook

Facebook users have been left reviewing their relationship with the social media giant in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica (CA) scandal.

It is alleged that 50 million users of the social media giant had their personal details harvested by CA, which were then said to have been used in elections and political campaign.

The British firm denies any wrongdoing.

Facebook has seen billions of dollars wiped off its market value following the scandal, but buying back users' trust may take longer than regaining the cash.

Social media is all about perception, and many Facebook users seem shocked by the recent revelations, leading many people to review their relationship with the site.

"If I like something, and now that information is being sold for nefarious purposes like this, I won't like that," one Facebook user told ITV News.

Another user said that she would no longer be posting on her account.

One Facebook user told ITV News she would no longer post on her account.
One Facebook user told ITV News she would no longer post on her account. ITV News

Another user told ITV News she would delete her account.

However, many executives in Silicon Valley are reported to be questioning why social media users are so surprised that their details were allegedly used.

They are said to be left wondering why people assumed that social media would come for free, arguing instead that users pay for it by allowing organisations to learn about and profile them, allowing advertisers to target them better.

One woman told ITV News she would delete her personal Facebook account in the wake of the scandal.
One woman told ITV News she would delete her personal Facebook account in the wake of the scandal. ITV News

On Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it was "clearly a mistake" to trust CA when Facebook asked the firm to delete tens of millions of users' data.

In an interview with CNN Mr Zuckerberg apologised to users of his site, calling it a "major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened.

"We have a basic responsibility to protect people's data, and if we can't do that, they we don't deserve to have the opportunity to serve people."

Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence to speak to CNN.
Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence to speak to CNN. CNN

After apologising, the 33-year-old set out Facebook's plans to ensure that such an incident does not happen again, with thousands of apps being checked and reviewed and privacy policies tightened.

"This isn't rocket science, there is a lot of hard work that we need to do to make it harder for nation states like Russia to do election interference, to make it so that trolls and other folks can't spread fake news, but we can get in front of this," Mr Zuckerberg told the US television channel.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.