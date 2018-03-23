EU exempt from US steel and aluminium tariffs until May

Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea will also be free from the levies.

European Union member countries will be exempt from tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the US until May, the White House has said.

Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea will also be free from the levies announced by Donald Trump.

The exemptions will last until May 1, pending further discussions, the White House said, while tariffs on other countries will come into effect on Friday.

The move comes as Prime Minister Theresa May said she is staying in Brussels for European Council talks on trade and steel tariffs.

The talks come after Mr Trump threatened to impose punitive tariffs on steel imports to the US, pitting American suppliers against those in the EU and raising fears of a trade war with China.

Mrs May had been expected to return to Westminster after addressing EU leaders on Russia and Brexit on Thursday.

She said after the meeting: "I am going to be back here tomorrow morning, at the EU Council when we have a very important discussion on trade."