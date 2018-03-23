Gang threatened family in home with hammers and crowbar

One of the men grabbed an 11-year-old boy and dragged him through the hallway.

Detectives believe the same group are responsible for a number of burglaries in the area. Metropolitan Police

Four men who violently broke into a home and threatened the family inside are being hunted by police.

Scotland Yard has released CCTV of the moment the gang used a crowbar to smash a rear patio door and rush into the property in Chislehurst, an affluent area of south east London.

Once inside, one of the men grabbed an 11-year-old boy from the lounge and dragged him through the hallway to where the rest of the family were sitting.

An 81-year-old man was squirted in the face with what at the time was believed to be a corrosive liquid - although it is now known it was not corrosive.

Waving hammers and a crowbar, the gang threatened the family with violence if they did not tell them where their money and jewellery was kept.

Three of the men searched the house, with one grabbing a teenage girl and dragging her upstairs before demanding to know where the jewellery was.

One of the victims was able to call a family member, who then alerted police.

When the suspects became aware police had been called, they filled the girl's black school bag with jewellery and ran off.

They are believed to have fled the scene at speed in a silver Mercedes.

Detective Constable Ben Briselden said: "This was a terrifying burglary where a family were at home enjoying their evening and were threatened, and attacked, by four men who then stole their most valued possessions, which were of great sentimental value."

This CCTV is from a break-in at a home in Keston in February. Metropolitan Police

The raid happened at a gated home in Cookham Dene Close at around 6pm on March 5.

The suspects are described as four stocky white men, with Irish accents, aged in their mid-20s. They all wore matching Converse All Star style trainers, baseball caps and puffa-style jackets.

Detectives believe the same group of men are responsible for a number of burglaries in the Chislehurst area in which the properties have all been broken into through the rear after the doorbell was rung.