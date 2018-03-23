Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Northern Ireland

The royal couple surprised the crowd as they kicked off a day of engagements.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off a day of engagements in Northern Ireland with a visit to a youth-led peace-building initiative.

The royal couple received a rapturous reception as they arrived at the Exhibition Centre in Lisburn where they sat in the front row to watch children deliver "peace pledges" as part of the Amazing Space project.

Earlier the prince and his fiancée met with guests including DUP leader and former Stormont first minster Arlene Foster.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle applaud as they attend a peace-building initiative. PA

Crowds gathered outside the Crown Liquor Saloon, Belfast's atmospheric Victorian gin palace, as Harry and Meghan arrived for lunch.

Their day will end with a tour of Titanic Belfast which tells the story of the doomed ship which was built in the city.

Like all Royal visits to Northern Ireland, Harry and Meghan's trip was not released in advance for security reasons.

The royal couple's visit was not announced for security reasons. PA

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle are visiting Belfast today for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland.

"Throughout the day, Prince Harry and Ms Markle will have the opportunity to meet members of the public, to learn how young people are shaping the future of Northern Ireland, and to visit some of the city's most loved sites."

Invitations to the couple's wedding in May were sent out on Friday,.