Officers remove bench from park where Skripals fell ill

Scotland Yard says the seat will be preserved as potential crime exhibit in the probe.

Investigators have removed the bench in Salisbury where poisoned former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found.

The Metropolitan Police said the attempted murder probe is likely to take months and involves 250 counter-terror detectives.

Scotland Yard said the bench is being taken to "preserve it as a potential crime exhibit".

The bench where the Skripals sat is wrapped in plastic. PA

Mr Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were extremely ill when they were discovered on the park bench in The Maltings shopping centre on March 4.

The bench, a short walk from Zizzi restaurant and The Mill pub, which were both visited by the Skripals, has been cordoned off and covered by a tent since the incident.

The area around the bench in Salisbury is cordoned off. PA

Officials used a saw to remove the bench from its foundations before taking it away.

Blood samples from the Skripals are also being taken so that tests can be carried out by chemical weapons experts.

The bench is sealed and slowly removed from the scene. PA

The pair remain unconscious and in critical but stable conditions.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, the police officer who was poisoned by the Novichok nerve agent while working on the investigation into the targeted attack, was discharged from hospital on Thursday.