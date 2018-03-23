Girl, 11, to represent Wales at Commonwealth Games

Table tennis player Anna Hursey will be flying out to Queensland for the Games in April.

Eleven-year-old Anna Hursey has her sights set at Olympic gold medals.

It's going to be a special Easter for one young girl from Cardiff.

Anna Hursey will be representing Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Queensland, Australia.

She is thought to be the youngest person to play for Wales in any sport at a senior level.

Hursey took up the sport at 5-years-old and has already represented Wales as part of the senior team at the European Championship last year.

The Commonwealth Games kick off on April 4 and runs until April 15.