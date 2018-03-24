Hefty airline fees targeted under new Government plans

Airline fees for services such as name changes and airport check-in could be targeted.

Airline fees for services such as name changes and airport check-in could be targeted under a new Government clampdown.

The Department for Transport is currently looking at ways to reduce flight costs for travellers.

Ministers hope to make flight-booking information more transparent so that customers can avoid excess charges.

Services such as changes to a name, opting to check in at the airport rather than online and re-issuing boarding passes often incur hefty fees.

Airlines such as Ryanair charge up to £160 to change a name on a ticket, while both Thomas Cook and easyJet levy fees over £50.

In 2016, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ordered a review into every airline selling tickets in the UK to assess if costs are presented transparently.

A CAA spokesman said the investigation is "about making sure airlines are open and clear so that people understand what they are actually paying for".

The DfT's aviation strategy is due to launch at the end of the year.Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg said: "When passengers book flights, they can sometimes be hit with additional charges over and above the original quoted flight cost.

"The DfT puts passengers at the heart of everything we do and we want to ensure people have as much information as possible when making decisions over which flight to book.

"Through our Aviation Strategy, we will explore ways to improve and enhance the information available, so passengers can make well-informed decisions before deciding who to fly with."