Police officer suffers facial injuries in sword attack

ITV

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following the incident in Manchester.

Manchester: Man has been arrested.

A police officer who was slashed in the face and shoulder during a sword attack has been discharged from hospital.

A 23-year-old man, who was seen carrying a 3ft sword and "attacking police", has been arrested following the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to Demesne Road in the Whalley Range area of Manchester at 1.50pm to reports of a man with a knife, and confirmed an individual was arrested at around 2.10pm.

Assistant Chief Constable, Russ Jackson, said: "The officers deployed were confronted by an armed man and sadly a sergeant suffered injuries to his face and shoulder during the incident.

"He was taken to accident and emergency and thankfully he has now been released to recover at home with his family."

He added: "This was an incredibly nasty incident which could have been so much worse."

Witness Haroon Altaf told how police "did quite well" and it was a "shame they got hurt in the process."

He said: "Police tried to stun him because he wasn't dropping the weapon... I don't know if the officer made a successful tase.

"He became even more aggressive and ran towards them with the weapon up in the air... from there the officers tackled him, pushed him over and then I think he ran backwards and fell over."

He added: "You could see him still hitting back while he was on the floor."

Police officers were injured following the attack, with one bleeding from the lip or nose, and another at the top of the head, according to Mr Altaf.

