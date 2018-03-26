  • STV
  • MySTV

Ferrari driver jailed over death crash of passenger, 13

ITV

Matthew Cobden was handed an 18-month prison sentence over the death of Alexander Worth.

Matthew Cobden, 39, crashed a Ferrari which killed Alexander Worth.
Matthew Cobden, 39, crashed a Ferrari which killed Alexander Worth. PA

A Ferrari-driving businessman has been jailed over a crash which killed his 13-year-old passenger.

Matthew Cobden, 39, was handed an 18-month prison sentence following the death of Alexander Worth in North Warnborough, Hampshire.

Neither Cobden nor Alexander had been wearing seat belts when the £1.2 million supercar hit a post and threw the pair from the vehicle in August 2016.

Jurors heard the Ferrari crashed because of a "simple human error" in a farm lane.

On Monday, Cobden was jailed at Winchester Crown Court having previously been convicted of causing death by careless driving.

Neither Cobden nor Alexander were wearing seatbelts.
Neither Cobden nor Alexander were wearing seatbelts. PA

The trial heard that Cobden, who runs a storage business for classic cars, had been moving the Ferarri when he was approached by Alexander and his mother's partner.

The pair asked if they could have a photograph of teenager with the Ferrari, at which point Cobden offered to give him a ride in the car.

Cobden told the court the supercar later "accelerated uncontrollably".

But prosecutors said the crash was down to "simple driver error - in other words, his driving fell below that required of a careful and competent driver".

Cobden broke down in court when he gave evidence.

Cobden has also been banned from driving for two years.
Cobden has also been banned from driving for two years. PA

Sentencing, the judge said that "nothing that this court can do can bring Alexander".

Judge Keith Cutler said: "You decided to to put your foot down, the Ferrari was unnecessarily in second gear, it could have been in first gear, and you put your foot down in order to cause a thrill for Alexander, you were showing off, that is the explanation for the accident and its consequences.

"In accelerating such a powerful vehicle, you lost control of it.

"Your evidence was that while you were experienced in driving such cars, the surge of power took you by surprise."

Cobden was also banned from driving for two years.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.