Man admits killing young brothers by dangerous driving

Robert Brown has pleaded guilty to causing deaths of Casper and Corey Platt-May.

Casper (left) and his brother Corey Platt-May were killed. Family handout.

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of two young brothers by dangerous driving.

Robert Brown, 53, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to hitting two-year-old Casper Platt-May and his six-year-old brother Corey on February 22.

Brown also admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The 53-year-old will be sentenced on April 27 at the same court after Tyrone Smith QC, defending, said the presiding judge would need to watch "troubling" CCTV footage before they passed sentence.

The two boys were with their mother in MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm when a Ford Focus, driven by Brown, ploughed into them.

Tributes at the scene of the crash. ITV News Central

They were taken to hospital with severe injuries, but Casper could not berevived and died a short time later. Corey was rushed into surgery, but also later died. Their mother was unhurt.

Brown had previously been jailed for possessing an offensive weapon andhad been let out on licence just six days before the collision.

His co-accused, Gwendoline Harrison, who was a passenger in the car, changed her plea to guilty of assault with intent to resist arrest at the same hearing on Monday.

The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. The prosecution say they will offer no evidence on that charge when Harrison is sentenced, along with Brown, on April 27.

The victims' mother, Louise Platt-May, paid tribute to her sons after thecollision, describing them as "amazing" and "cheeky" boys who will "bedeeply missed".

She said: "Casper was a cheeky little boy, always getting into trouble and driving his brothers crazy.

"But he was so loving and caring and constantly told his family how much he loved them.

"Corey was an amazing boy.

"He never kept still, always had to be doing something and coming up with new ideas of things to do."

