Prince William's secretary swaps Brexit for Royal Household

The new Private Secretary is currently working in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Simon Case will be Prince William's new Private Secretary. PA/LinkedIn

The new Private Secretary to the Duke of Cambridge household is swapping his job trying to sort out the thorny issue of the Irish border with running the Royal Household for Prince William and Kate.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday morning that Simon Case has been appointed to the new role, replacing the Duke's long-serving aide Miguel Head.

Mr Case is currently a well-respected civil servant working in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

His job there is Director General for Northern Ireland and Ireland - which means he's been responsible for one of the most difficult areas of the Brexit negotiations.

With the UK leaving both the EU's Single Market and Customs Union, it has created the prospect of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

And if that border were to stay open after Brexit - and free from any checks - then it raises the possibility of a new border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Both options are opposed by the various political parties across the island of Ireland.

Miguel Head is stepping down from his role as Private Secretary. LinkedIn

The position of Private Secretary is the most senior one in a royal household and Mr Case will have overall responsibility for the management of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's operations.

He starts his job after both the birth of the couple's third child and the marriage of William's brother Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

He will be tasked with developing the Prince's role as one of the most senior and high-profile members of the Royal Family.

William left his job as a helicopter pilot for East Anglia Air Ambulance last year so that he could spend all his time on royal duties.

It coincided with his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, formally retiring from his public work.

The Irish border is a significant sticking point in Brexit negotiations. PA

The current Private Secretary, Miguel Head, has been in post since 2012 and was previously the Prince's Press Secretary.

Kensington Palace says Mr Head will now pursue a career outside the Royal Household.

A spokesman for The Duke of Cambridge said of Mr Head: "He has been an outstanding Press Secretary and Private Secretary and has been central to the decisions that have guided the establishment of The Duke's office.

"He has also been a valued advisor during an important period in His Royal Highness's life."

Mr Simon Case starts in the role in July.

