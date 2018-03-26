  • STV
  • MySTV

Prince William's secretary swaps Brexit for Royal Household

ITV

The new Private Secretary is currently working in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Simon Case will be Prince William's new Private Secretary.
Simon Case will be Prince William's new Private Secretary. PA/LinkedIn

The new Private Secretary to the Duke of Cambridge household is swapping his job trying to sort out the thorny issue of the Irish border with running the Royal Household for Prince William and Kate.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday morning that Simon Case has been appointed to the new role, replacing the Duke's long-serving aide Miguel Head.

Mr Case is currently a well-respected civil servant working in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

His job there is Director General for Northern Ireland and Ireland - which means he's been responsible for one of the most difficult areas of the Brexit negotiations.

With the UK leaving both the EU's Single Market and Customs Union, it has created the prospect of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

And if that border were to stay open after Brexit - and free from any checks - then it raises the possibility of a new border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Both options are opposed by the various political parties across the island of Ireland.

Miguel Head is stepping down from his role as Private Secretary.
Miguel Head is stepping down from his role as Private Secretary. LinkedIn

The position of Private Secretary is the most senior one in a royal household and Mr Case will have overall responsibility for the management of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's operations. 

He starts his job after both the birth of the couple's third child and the marriage of William's brother Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

He will be tasked with developing the Prince's role as one of the most senior and high-profile members of the Royal Family.

William left his job as a helicopter pilot for East Anglia Air Ambulance last year so that he could spend all his time on royal duties.

It coincided with his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, formally retiring from his public work.

The Irish border is a significant sticking point in Brexit negotiations.
The Irish border is a significant sticking point in Brexit negotiations. PA

The current Private Secretary, Miguel Head, has been in post since 2012 and was previously the Prince's Press Secretary.

Kensington Palace says Mr Head will now pursue a career outside the Royal Household.

A spokesman for The Duke of Cambridge said of Mr Head: "He has been an outstanding Press Secretary and Private Secretary and has been central to the decisions that have guided the establishment of The Duke's office.

"He has also been a valued advisor during an important period in His Royal Highness's life."

Mr Simon Case starts in the role in July.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.