  • STV
  • MySTV

Sexual harassment victims 'need better protection at work'

ITV

The EHRC commission called on the Government to stop employers ignoring complaints.

The commission said it had discovered "truly shocking" examples of sexual harassment.
The commission said it had discovered "truly shocking" examples of sexual harassment. PA

Victims of sexual harassment at work need better protection because their voices have been silenced by "corrosive" cultures, a report has said.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) called on the Government to introduce legislation stopping employers from ignoring complaints to protect their reputation.

The commission said it had discovered "truly shocking" examples of sexual harassment, including a 17-year-old who locked herself in a toilet after men "joked" about rape, and a woman who revealed she lost her job and her health.

The commission said firms should not use non-disclosure agreements to sweep sexual harassment under the carpet.

There should be a new legal duty on employers to prevent harassment or victimisation, as well as more protection for victims, said the EHRC.

It also suggested that managers should be given training on how to tackle any problems.

The commission said firms should not use non-disclosure agreements to sweep sexual harassment under the carpet.
The commission said firms should not use non-disclosure agreements to sweep sexual harassment under the carpet. PA

Rebecca Hilsenrath, chief executive of the EHRC, said: "We set out to discover howsexual harassment at work is dealt with by employers and how it is experienced by individuals. What we found was truly shocking.

"There is a lack of consistent, effective action being taken by employers, and people's careers and mental and physical health have been damaged as a result.

"Corrosive cultures have silenced individuals and sexual harassment has been normalised. We underestimate extent and we are complacent as to impact.

"We need urgent action to turn the tables in British workplaces, shifting from the current culture of people risking their jobs and health in order to report harassment, to placing the onus on employers to prevent and resolve it.

"It cannot be right that millions of people go to work fearing what might have happened by the time they come home."

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, commented: "No woman should face humiliation, intimidation or harassment at work.

"Sadly it's becoming increasingly clear not only that it's an all too common experience but that far too many employers are turning a blind eye or even silencing victims of harassment."

Young Women's Trust chief executive Dr Carole Easton said: "We have heard a huge amount of testimonies that show how widespread this problem is but so far we have seen very little action."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.