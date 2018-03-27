  • STV
  • MySTV

Prince William to miss FA Cup final for royal wedding

ITV

The Duke of Cambridge will attend Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, ITV News understands.

Prince William has been President of the Football Association for 12 years.
Prince William has been President of the Football Association for 12 years. Press Association

Prince William has decided to put his wedding duties ahead of his Football Association duties on May 19, ITV News has learned.

Ever since it was revealed his brother's wedding was being held on the same day as the FA Cup Final, the Duke of Cambridge has been struggling to work out how he can attend both.

He wanted to be at the ceremony for when Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle and at their evening reception.

However, he's also felt duty to attend the FA Cup final at Wembley, as he is President of the Football Association.

He's held that position for 12 years.

The wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor begins at noon.

Prince William is expected to be his brother's Best Man on May 19.
Prince William is expected to be his brother's Best Man on May 19. Press Association

The FA has yet to announce an official start time for the match, but in recent years kick off has been at 5.30pm

There's been lots of speculation about whether the Prince would helicopter from Windsor Castle to Wembley, and whether he could be back in time for the evening party.

200 guests have been invited to a party at nearby Frogmore House which is being hosted by Harry's father The Prince of Wales.

But given the FA Cup Final may run into extra time, the decision has been made that William cannot be in both locations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19. Alexi Lubomirski/PA Wire

So on this occasion, the Duke of Cambridge chosen the wedding festivities over the football.

Prince Harry has not yet announced whether he has chosen his older brother to be his Best Man - but it's widely expected he will.

Harry was best man for William when he married the then Catherine Middleton in 2011.

Neither Kensington Palace nor the Football Association would comment on our story.

The FA would not say who they have in mind to replace Prince William at the match.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.