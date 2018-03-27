Prince William to miss FA Cup final for royal wedding

The Duke of Cambridge will attend Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, ITV News understands.

Prince William has been President of the Football Association for 12 years. Press Association

Prince William has decided to put his wedding duties ahead of his Football Association duties on May 19, ITV News has learned.

Ever since it was revealed his brother's wedding was being held on the same day as the FA Cup Final, the Duke of Cambridge has been struggling to work out how he can attend both.

He wanted to be at the ceremony for when Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle and at their evening reception.

However, he's also felt duty to attend the FA Cup final at Wembley, as he is President of the Football Association.

He's held that position for 12 years.

The wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor begins at noon.

Prince William is expected to be his brother's Best Man on May 19. Press Association

The FA has yet to announce an official start time for the match, but in recent years kick off has been at 5.30pm

There's been lots of speculation about whether the Prince would helicopter from Windsor Castle to Wembley, and whether he could be back in time for the evening party.

200 guests have been invited to a party at nearby Frogmore House which is being hosted by Harry's father The Prince of Wales.

But given the FA Cup Final may run into extra time, the decision has been made that William cannot be in both locations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19. Alexi Lubomirski/PA Wire

So on this occasion, the Duke of Cambridge chosen the wedding festivities over the football.

Prince Harry has not yet announced whether he has chosen his older brother to be his Best Man - but it's widely expected he will.

Harry was best man for William when he married the then Catherine Middleton in 2011.

Neither Kensington Palace nor the Football Association would comment on our story.

The FA would not say who they have in mind to replace Prince William at the match.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.