Britain's youngest councillor Clarissa Slade found dead

ITV

The Conservative councillor for Mid Devon District Council was elected in 2015 aged 18.

Clarissa Slade was elected to Mid Devon District Council in 2015 aged 18.
Clarissa Slade was elected to Mid Devon District Council in 2015 aged 18. PA

A woman who was elected Britain's youngest councillor at 18 has died in "unexplained" circumstances.

Clarissa Slade, 21, who was elected as a Conservative councillor for Mid Devon District Council in 2015, was found dead at her flat in Winchester on Monday.

Her father Colin Slade, who is also a Conservative councillorin Devon along with Miss Slade's mother Elizabeth, said the family were "still pretty much in the dark" as to the circumstances.

Mr Slade told the Daily Telegraph: "It is such a shock. She was due to come back to visit and the first thing we knew was when she was not on the train.

"She had a bright future ahead, she was very keen on politics and she was a very bright young councillor, the youngest in the country when she was elected.

"She was looking to possibly pursue a career in politics."

He added that the family was waiting for information from the coroner regarding the cause of Miss Slade's death.

Hampshire Police are currently investigating the death and are treating it as unexplained.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to an address in Thurmond Crescent, Winchester, on the afternoon of Monday March 26 after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found."

Stephen Walford, chief executive of Mid Devon District Council, said: "This is clearly a great shock to everyone at the Council and will affect all those who worked with Clarissa and the community she served.

"Clarissa's parents, who are both serving councillors here at Mid Devon, will be devastated by this news and we will be supporting them in any way we can."

Miss Slade was a student at the University of Winchester, having been offered a place to read Classical Studies in 2015.

She told the council at the time that she had "no intention" of resigning and that she "remained committed" to serving the people of her ward.

Leader of the council Clive Eginton said: "The devastating news regarding the sudden passing of Cllr Clarissa Slade has been deeply felt by myself, fellow councillors and officers across the council.

"As our youngest ever elected councillor, Clarissa worked hard for her residents in Cranmore ward, Tiverton, and also participated across the town as a whole in a variety of events."

North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones tweeted: "My sincere condolences to Colin & Elizabeth.

"Colin was my agent & campaign manager in #NDevon prior to the 2015 election. I knew Clarissa well. She was hardworking and always so upbeat, and had a bright future. Such a sad day."

