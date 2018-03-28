  • STV
  • MySTV

Former Russia spy and daughter were 'poisoned at home'

ITV

Detectives found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the Russians' front door.

Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia remain critically ill.
Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia remain critically ill. PA

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned at their home, police believe.

As a result of detailed forensic and scientific examination, detectives specialists identified the highest concentration of the nerve agent Novichok on their front door.

Around 250 counter terrorism detectives continue to work around the clock on the investigation, supported by a range of experts and partners.

Officers are continuing to trawl through more than 5000 hours of CCTV and examine over 1350 exhibits that have been seized.

Around 500 witnesses have been identified and hundreds of statements taken.

The investigation could take many months.
The investigation could take many months. PA

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing said: "At this point in our investigation, we believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent from their front door.

"We are therefore focusing much of our efforts in and around their address. Those living in the Skripals' neighbourhood can expect to see officers carrying out searches as part of this but I want to reassure them that the risk remains low and our searches are precautionary."

The attack on the Skripal and his daughter has brought Anglo-Russian diplomatic relations to one its lowest points in years.

In the wake of the incident in Salisbury, the British government expelled 23 Russian diplomats. In retaliation, the Kremlin announced it would be sending home 23 British officials home.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson accused Russia of trying to conceal "the needle of truth in a haystack of lies" over the poisoning.

Yulia was visiting her father at the time of the attack.
Yulia was visiting her father at the time of the attack. PA

More than 20 countries have now expelled Russian diplomats over the Skripal poisoning despite the Kremlin continuing to deny any involvement.

Police were called by members of the public on March 4 after Mr Skripal, 66, and 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were spotted slumped on a bench near the Maltings shopping centre.

The pair remain unconscious and in critical but stable conditions.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.