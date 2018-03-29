  • STV
Answers to top five most-Googled Brexit questions

ITV

With one year to go, there are still questions people are seeking answers for online.

Many people are turning to Google to find the answers to their Brexit questions.
With one year to go until Britain exits the European Union, there are still a lot of questions for which people are seeking answers.

Here are the top five Google searches related to Brexit and potential outcomes along with the answers.

  • What is Brexit?

This is still the UK's most-searched for Brexit-related question.

In a nutshell, Brexit, which merges "Britain" and "exit" refers to the process of the UK withdrawing from the European Union.

  • When is Brexit?

Britain's membership of the EU officially ends at 11pm UK time and midnight in Brussels on Friday 29 March, 2019.

Then subject to a deal being agreed between both parties there will be a 21-month transitional period.

This will allow businesses and other bodies will adapt to the agreed post-Brexit rules and the free movement of people will continue.

Britain will wave goodbye to the EU after a transitional period.
  • Will Brexit happen?

There's no definitive answer to this question, but the prospect of Britain not leaving the EU, grows increasingly unlikely.

After months of wrangling over the terms of Brexit, negotiations between both parties have made significant progress.

Last week, the 27 remaining EU states approved guidelines for talks on Britain's future trade and security relations.

  • How many people voted for Brexit

In June 2016, the EU referendum delivered a 52% - 48% vote to leave the European bloc.

More than 30 million people voted with a national turnout of 72 per cent.

Leave won the majority of votes in England and Wales, but in Scotland every council saw Remain majorities.

  • How to stop Brexit?

In theory, Brexit could be stopped if there was the political will but as no country has triggered Article 50 before, there is no previous test case.

Theresa May has previously emphasised that "Brexit means Brexit" but EU Council President Donald Tusk has said it can be stopped if "there is a change of heart" among British people.

