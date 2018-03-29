Woman dies after being hit by pallet of bricks on street

Pedestrians filmed the aftermath of the accident which happened near a building site.

Twitter/@ShafiazamUK

A 29-year-old woman who was injured after being hit by bricks which fell from a building site in east London on Tuesday has died.

Pedestrians on Burdett Road, Tower Hamlets, caught the aftermath of the accident on video, shortly after the woman was hit by a pallet of bricks while walking next to the construction site for a new housing development.

The London Ambulance Service took the woman to an east London hospital where she remained in a critical condition for several days.

A police spokesman: "The woman died in hospital at 10:40hrs on Thursday, 29 March.

"Her next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Officers were called at 09:38hrs on Tuesday, 27 March to Burdett Road at the junction with St Pauls Way, E3.

"A woman had been struck by debris falling from a building site crane.

"London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was taken to an east London hospital, where she was in a critical condition.

"A man at the scene was also treated for shock.

"Officers from Tower Hamlets CID are investigating in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive."

