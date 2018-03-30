Prince Charles's call for forgiveness in Easter message

He spoke out in support of Christians in Iraq and Syria who face persecution.

An Easter message of forgiveness has been pledged by the Prince of Wales as he spoke out in support of Christians who face persecution around the world.

In the video message released on Good Friday - the first one he has delivered for Easter - the heir to the throne says his "heart goes out" to Christians in Iraq and Syria, in particular those who continue to fear for their lives.

Religious minority groups in parts of the Middle East "are not forgotten", he says, and the Prince praises their courage and capacity for forgiveness at a time of year when minds focus on the suffering of Jesus Christ.

Prince Charles has met Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil in northern Iraq who helped to cope with an influx of Christians who faced death or torture at the hands of the terrorist group ISIS.

125,000 people were displaced when ISIS took control of towns like Qaraqosh, which was home to the largest settlement of Christians in the country.

The group destroyed dozens of churches and burned more than a hundred others as it attempted to erase any trace of Christianity from the areas it controlled.

The largest church in Iraq was set alight and then used by ISIS fighters for target practice.

Charles's message came as Christians prepare to celebrate Easter. PA

Speaking of ISIS, the Prince of Wales said religion had fallen into the "barbaric grip of those who distort and misrepresent faith".

The Prince said: "Over the years, I have met many who have had to flee for their faith and for their life - or have somehow endured the terrifying consequences of remaining in their country - and I have been so deeply moved, and humbled, by their truly remarkable courage and by their selfless capacity for forgiveness, despite all that they have suffered."

The Catholic charity, Aid to the Church in Need, as well as religious leaders from countries like Lebanon, to where Christians fled after escaping ISIS in Syria, have had regular meetings with Prince Charles.

At Clarence House, his official residence, before Christmas he was shown the destruction and terror many Christians face in the region.

Some fear Christian people there are facing an "existential struggle".

Prince Charles said to them: "This Easter I want to salute the fortitude of all those who, whatever their faith, are persecuted for remaining faithful to the true essence of their beliefs. I admire, and greatly respect, all those of you who find it in your hearts to pray for those who persecute you and, following the example of Christ, seek forgiveness for your enemies."

The message of forgiveness is a key theme for Christians at this time of year, as they recall the moment Jesus died more than two thousand years ago.

While The Queen always records a Christmas Day message, this is the Prince of Wales' first one at Easter.

He aides say it won't necessarily become a regular feature in the royal calendar, but it is another sign of how Prince Charles is preparing the ground for when he becomes King.