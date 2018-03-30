Extreme security plans for royal wedding revealed

Extra precautions are being taken to protect the couple and their guests on the big day.

With high-profile guests in attendance, security has been hugely increased. PA

The tight security measures in place for the upcoming royal wedding have been revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's guests will be faced with airport-style security and metal barriers to deter vehicle attacks.

The force policing the big day in Windsor are taking extra precautions to protect the couple.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to flock to the Berkshire town on 19th May for what will likely be the largest event ever policed by Thames Valley Police.

Prince William is tipped to be Harry's best man on the big day PA

Assistant Chief Constable David Hardcastle, who is the strategic commander for the wedding, said, "We are proud to police the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

"The wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Markle is no exception.

"We are working with our partners, local businesses and the community to deliver a safe, secure and happy event for everyone."

Other security measures include automatic number plate recognition technology and CCTV alongside hostile vehicle mitigation barriers.

These are put in place to prevent the use of vehicles in the instance of an attack.

Residents and business owners can expect to see both armed and unarmed police presence increase over the coming weeks.

Search dogs, the mounted section, the roads policing unit and the National Police Air Service will also join forces with local police to increase security.

Many high-profile guests are tipped to attend the wedding, with invitations being sent out last week.

It has also been revealed that Prince William cancelled his appearance at the FA cup final to attend his brother's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor castle.