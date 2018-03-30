Juror’s online comments over rape trial investigated

Comments by a juror in the rape trial of two Ulster rugby players are being investigated.

The high-profile trial lasted nine weeks at Belfast Crown Court. Presseye

Comments made online by a juror in the rape trial of two Ireland and Ulster rugby players are being investigated by Northern Ireland's Attorney General.

The remarks appeared below a story on the case on the website Broadsheet.ie hours after Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were found not guilty.

A spokesman for Attorney General John Larkin's office confirmed that the matter had been referred by Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

Mr Larkin is to investigate whether the comments represent a breach of contempt of court laws.

Under law, jurors are not permitted to disclose details of their deliberations in any trial.

Meanwhile, Jackson's legal team have confirmed that they are suing Irish Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

We are examining carefully every item of social media commentary which seeks to challenge the integrity of the jury’s full endorsement of our client’s innocence. KRW Law

Marie Hans, from KRW Law, said: "I can confirm we have issued pre-action libel correspondence against a named senator in the Republic of Ireland.

"The legal action relates to a tweet sent to a number of other persons before it was eventually taken down."

She added: "We will not hesitate to repeat similar legal action against anyone, who deliberately or otherwise, sees fit to attack our client.

"High court proceedings will issue shortly in both Belfast and Dublin."

Two people have also been questioned by the PSNI in relation to the complainant in the case being named online in alleged breaches of her anonymity.

"There is an ongoing police investigation and two people have been interviewed in relation to an offence under section five of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 1992," a police spokesman said.

"Two files have been forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service for consideration."

Jackson, 26, and 25-year-old Olding were tried at Belfast Crown Court over a nine-week period, alongside two other men who faced lesser charges.

The jury members were unanimous in their not guilty verdicts delivered on all charges faced by all four men.

Blane McIlroy, 26, was found not guilty of exposure, while 25-year-old Rory Harrison was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.