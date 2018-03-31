  • STV
Police seize haul of herbal cannabis in Northern Ireland

ITV

Drugs found on a shipping pallet inside an industrial sized fuel tank at a property in County Down.

Three men and two women were detained at the address and officers carried out searches at other locations.
Police have seized what they believe could be one of Northern Ireland's largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis.

The drugs were found on a shipping pallet located inside an industrial sized fuel tank at a property in Dromore, County Down, on Friday.

The estimated street value of the drugs is currently unknown.

The discovery was the result of a joint operation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, An Garda Siochana and Irish customs officials under the banner of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said: "This seizure and the associated searches and arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of the real time intelligence sharing and cross-border collaboration that takes place daily to tackle serious and organised criminality in both jurisdictions.

The discovery was the result of a joint operation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, An Garda Siochana and Irish customs officials.
"With the assistance of our colleagues in An Garda Siochana and Revenue Commissioners we have undoubtedly prevented the significant harm that would have resulted from this huge consignment of drugs reaching the streets of both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland today."

An Garda Siochana Assistant Commissioner Barry O'Brien said: "I wish to commend all agencies involved in both jurisdictions which resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of controlled drugs.

"This demonstrates the practical application of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force."

ACC Martin added: "Our thanks go to all those involved in this operation for their diligence and professionalism.

"Their combined hard work and dedication has gone a long way in helping us achieve our shared goal of keeping people safe."

