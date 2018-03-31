Lord Sugar deletes tweet showing Corbyn and Hitler in car

Tweet led to a backlash online, with Labour MPs asking for Lord Sugar to "delete and disown it."

The tweet comes as Jeremy Corbyn faces pressure to be tougher on anti-Semitism in his party. PA

Lord Sugar has deleted a tweet depicting Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sat in a car alongside Adolf Hitler.

He faced a backlash online after he shared the image to his five million Twitter followers.

The tweet has now been deleted. Twitter

It comes as Corbyn faces criticism for not being tough enough on anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

Labour MPs including shadow chancellor John McDonnell appealed on the businessman to delete his tweet and "bring people together".

Lord Sugar said the post was "a joke" and "there is no smoke without fire in Labour".

Once a member of the Labour party, the television personality resigned in 2015 in protest over the party's stance on business.