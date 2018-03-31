Four in hospital after falling into sea during rescue

  • STV
They got into difficulty on Redcar seafront after trying to rescue another man.

Four people have been rushed to hospital after falling into the sea during a rescue attempt.

The incident began when a man fell from the slipway at Dundas Street, Redcar, causing him to be battered by large waves close to the sea wall.

Another man who he was with then attempted to rescue him, but was unable to stand in the breaking surf and got into difficulties himself.

Two passers-by, a man and a woman, also attempted to rescue the pair and ended up in the sea before more members of the public were able to get them to safety.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Good Friday.

Both Redcar RNLI's lifeboats were called to assist but did not launch and the volunteer crew brought all four people back to the station and began casualty care until ambulance crews arrived.

Three ambulances took all four to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment of injuries and cold water immersion.

The Great North Air Ambulance and the NEAS HART team were also tasked but were stood down.

Dave Cocks, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Redcar, said:

This was a sequence of events which could so easily have led to multiple deaths. The sea at Redcar is very rough as a result of the combined effects of strong winds and a particularly high tide, and the situation ended up with four adults in trouble in the sea, all needing rescue. It is only through good fortune that all four were rescued alive. This just goes to show why people need to respect the water. The sea a hostile, unforgiving environment. Tragically in the UK and Ireland at least one person dies from drowning each day. We believe that one drowning is one too many and we encourage people to think ahead and to take the necessary precautions to keep them and their family safe at the coast. Around half of those who die at the coast find themselves in the water unexpectedly, often as a result of slips, trips or falls, meaning they weren’t properly prepared to get wet. To prevent this happening, it is crucial people plan their activity, but also think about what they’d do in an emergency should something unexpected happen. The RNLI warns people to check the weather and tide conditions and make sure their equipment is all in working order. People should always carry a means of calling for help should something go wrong and make sure they wear the necessary safety equipment. If you see someone in trouble, alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. Do not enter the water yourself.”
