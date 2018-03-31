Four in hospital after falling into sea during rescue

They got into difficulty on Redcar seafront after trying to rescue another man.

Four people have been rushed to hospital after falling into the sea during a rescue attempt.

The incident began when a man fell from the slipway at Dundas Street, Redcar, causing him to be battered by large waves close to the sea wall.

Another man who he was with then attempted to rescue him, but was unable to stand in the breaking surf and got into difficulties himself.

Two passers-by, a man and a woman, also attempted to rescue the pair and ended up in the sea before more members of the public were able to get them to safety.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Good Friday.

Both Redcar RNLI's lifeboats were called to assist but did not launch and the volunteer crew brought all four people back to the station and began casualty care until ambulance crews arrived.

Three ambulances took all four to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment of injuries and cold water immersion.

The Great North Air Ambulance and the NEAS HART team were also tasked but were stood down.

