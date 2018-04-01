  • STV
Florist Philippa Craddock to design Royal wedding flowers

ITV

Flowers and plants in season in May will be used at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Philippa Craddock said the process so far had been 'highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun'.
Philippa Craddock said the process so far had been 'highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen London based florist Philippa Craddock to design and create wedding flowers that will "represent them as a couple", Kensington Palace has announced.

The self-taught florist will direct a team to create the displays at St George's Chapel for the wedding ceremony on May 19 and at St George's Hall for the lunchtime reception.

Ms Craddock said: "I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers.

"Working with them has been an absolute pleasure.

"The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun.

"The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

May flowers will be used in the decorations.
May flowers will be used in the decorations.

The floral displays in St George's Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, Kensington Palace said.

Ms Craddock will aim to use flowers and plants that are in season in May which include branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.

The flowers will be distributed to charitable organisations following the wedding.

Ms Craddock, who started her business nine years ago, has studio in Fulham and her clients include the V&A, Kensington Palace, Hampton Court Palace, Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior and British Vogue.

The wedding will be held in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The wedding will be held in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Earlier in March, it was announced that the pair have chosen an organic lemon elderflower wedding cake which will incorporate the bright flavours of spring, and be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

While earlier this week, it was revealed that guests at the wedding will be faced with airport-style security and metal barriers to deter vehicle attacks, with police taking extra precautions to protect the couple.

