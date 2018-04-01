Child burial fees to be waived in England after campaign

MP started a campaign after she got a loan to bury her son after he was killed in a car accident.

The move to waive child burial fees brings England into line with Wales. PA

Child burial fees are to be waived in England after an MP's campaign.

The move, announced by the prime minister, brings England into line with Wales.

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris spearheaded the campaign after she was forced to get a loan to bury her eight-year-old son after he was killed in a car accident.

Ms Harris had called on the Government to cover the costs of burials and cremations to help parents struggling to pay for their child's funeral.

She said: "At last after so much pressure and so much time, families right across the United Kingdom can know that if they're ever in that terrible, terrible position when they lose a child, that there will now be a pot of money available to make sure that child has a dignified and respectful funeral."

The MP has long campaigned on the issue, with her eight-year-old son Martin having been killed in 1989.

Announcing the establishment of a Children's Funeral Fund, Theresa May hailed the "dignity and strength" of Ms Harris.

The prime minister said: "It cannot be right that grieving parents should have to worry about how to meet the funeral costs for a child they hoped to see grow into adulthood.

"In the darkest moment of any parent's life there is little light - but there can be support."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the establishment of a fund was "very welcome and wonderful news".

He said: "This is a simple piece of dignity for bereaved families across the country, secured through tenacious campaigning by Labour's Carolyn Harris who tirelessly kept up the pressure when the Government was dragging its feet."