Fatal stabbing brings London 2018 knife death toll to 31

The victim was stabbed shortly after leaving a bar and died in the street.

The scene of the stabbing in Ellerton Road. ITV News

A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death in London, bringing the number of those killed in knife attacks in the capital this year to 31.

The victim - who has not yet been formally identified - was stabbed shortly after leaving a bar in Wandsworth and died in the street in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

The man left a bar in Garratt Lane at around 1am, and police and paramedics were called to reports of an injured man on Ellerton Road - around half a mile away, 10 minutes later.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.55am.

The latest death brings the total killed in knife attacks in London this year to 31. ITV News

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody at a west London police station.

The death is is the latest in a string of fatal stabbings in London and comes just days after two men were knifed to death within 12 hours of each other in the city.

Reacting to Sunday's death, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell of the Metropolitan Police said: "Sadly, another family has been left devastated with the tragic death of a young man from an act of violence."

DCI Cranwell also appealed for anyone with information on the stabbing to come forward, adding that "any information you hold, no matter how small, could prove vital to our investigation".

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.