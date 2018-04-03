  • STV
Girl, 17, killed on night of two shootings in London

The death came as another shooting in the city left a 16-year-old boy fighting for his life.

The fatal shooting in Tottenham comes amid concerns over rising violent crime in the capital.
A 17-year-old girl has been shot dead in London shortly before another shooting in the capital which has left a 16-year-old boy fighting for his life.

The girl was found with a gunshot wound in Chalgrove Road near Northumberland Park station in Tottenham, north London.

Police were called at 9.35pm but she could not be saved.

Less than half an hour after the alarm was raised in Tottenham, police received reports of gunfire around three miles away in Walthamstow, east London.

The 16-year-old victim was found with gun shot wounds while a 15-year-old suffered knife wounds in Markhouse Road.

What have police said about the shootings?

On the death of the 17-year-old girl, a Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: "Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.43pm.

"Her next of kin are aware and a crime scene is in place. No arrests have been made at this stage."

A crime scene has been set up after the 17-year-old girl was shot dead on Monday evening.
On the later Walthamstow shooting, the spokeswoman confirmed a 16-year-old boy was found with gun shot injuries.

"He has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition," she said.

"A second victim, aged 15, has been taken to an east London hospital with stab injuries. We await an update on his condition."

The spokeswoman said it was too early to draw any links between the attacks, which come amid concerns over rising violent crime in the capital.

How bad has violent crime become in London?

A 20-year-old man became the 31st victim of knife crime in London so far this year.

He was fatally stabbed on Sunday, moments after leaving a bar in Wandsworth and died in the street.

It comes as another grieving family warned "gun culture is becoming rampant in our community".

The relatives of Abraham Badru issued the warning after the 26-year-old was shot dead down in Hackney, east London on March 25.

