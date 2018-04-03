  • STV
Images released of iconic old Coronation Street set

ITV

Photographer captures what could be the last pictures of the set as bulldozers move in.

These could be among the last photos taken of the old Coronation Street.
These could be among the last photos taken of the old Coronation Street.

Bulldozers are crashing through the Rovers Return, Jack and Vera's cladded house and Rita's Kabin shop as the iconic landmarks of the old Coronation Street set are demolished.

Corrie old set
MEN Media

The TV soap's former set in Manchester city centre had film crews there for the final time in 2013 and is being knocked down to make way for redevelopment.

Heavy plant machinery has now arrived on the site where scenes were shot for 30 years.

The set has been empty for several years.
The set has been empty for several years.

Pictures taken by an urban explorer, known only as Ben, are among the very last to be snapped before the famous sites are gone forever.

He got into the derelict set on Thursday and shared his photographs with the M.E.N.

Bulldozers begin dismantling the buildings of the set.
Bulldozers begin dismantling the buildings of the set.
With the bulldozers going in I thought I’d give it a final visit. I’ve previously been on the official tour and I’ve had a couple of little urban explores. > I’m a big fan of Corrie so it’s not nice to see Audrey’s salon demolished and Gail’s house being bulldozed but it is just bricks and mortar.
Ben

"They have also started on the Kabin and have completely stripped everywhere. The site already looked apocalyptic but it does even more now there are bulldozers there."

Corrie old set
MEN Media

The set is currently being demolished ahead of flats, offices and restaurants being built.

It had been a tourist attraction after closing but recently there are signs of squatters with rubbish - as well as building rubble - strewn inside many of the buildings.

There is graffiti in the Rovers Return toilet, and cobbles overgrown with grass.

The mini-market is no more.
The mini-market is no more.

Ben is not the first urban explorer to be attracted to the former set, at Quay Street, since filming moved to Trafford Wharf.

Karim Miah, 32, travelled from Hertfordshire to do a similar thing in February prior to bulldozers arriving.

Ben said: "Urban exploring is something I enjoy; everyone has their own hobby. People sometimes think it is a bit weird and dodgy but it is fun and exciting exploring nooks and crannies."

It had been a tourist attraction after closing.
It had been a tourist attraction after closing.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.