Two men arrested on suspicion of plotting terror attack

The 52-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two men arrested have been detained at a police station in West Yorkshire. ITV Yorkshire

Police have arrested two men in West Yorkshire on suspicion of terror offences.

They have been detained at a police station in the county for questioning.

Police said loud bangs would have been heard as officers gained entry to two addresses in the Savile Town area of Dewsbury and reassured people that was "part of the method of entry".

West Yorkshire Police Superintendent for the Kirklees Area Marianne Huison said: "I understand our local communities will have concerns about this morning's police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that we will continue to serve and protect the public of West Yorkshire.

"We work very closely with our colleagues in CT Policing North East and with local partners and we will ensure we maintain these strong links in order to provide a high level of service and delivery to everyone in our community.

"Public safety is our utmost concern"

North East Counter Terrorism Unit added that the arrests were pre-planned and part of a proactive intelligence-led investigation.

