Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital for hip surgery

Prince Philip will undergo planned surgery, a spokesman for the Royal family has said.

The Duke of Edinburgh is set to undergo an operation on his hip on Wednesday. PA

The Duke of Edinburgh is in hospital for "planned surgery", a spokesman for the palace has said.

Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon for an operation on his hip which will take place tomorrow.

No further details were made public. A spokesman said there would be further updates "when appropriate".

It comes after the 96-year-old Duke missed several events in recent days, with aides saying he was suffering from hip trouble.

He officially retired from public life last summer, but has been seen at a number of events and services alongside the Queen.

However, he has been absent from several events - including Sunday's Easter service at Windsor Castle - within the last week.

