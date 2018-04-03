Experts 'unsure' of source behind Novichok spy attack

They are 'completely confident' the nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack was Novichok.

Sergei Skripal remains critically ill while his daughter is improving.

Defence experts still do not know the "precise source" of the Salisbury spy attack but are "completely confident" the nerve agent used was Novichok.

Experts at Porton Down, the UK defence laboratory, are still trying to establish how the agent was administered to ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4.

On Monday, chief executive Gary Aitkenhead said the deployment was "probably only within the capability of a state actor".

His comments came after Russia issued a failed request to the UK to visit Ms Skripal.

Moscow's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov labelled the refusal "outrageous", adding that Britain was "putting all decency aside" as the countries expel each other's diplomats.

Mr Skripal remains critically ill in hospital, while his daughter continues to improve.

Gary Aitkenhead said experts were 'completely confident' it was Novichok.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.