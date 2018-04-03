Police release 'bizarre' e-fit of burglary suspect

They are looking for a man in connection with a distraction burglary in Stratford-upon-Avon.

E-fit of burglary suspect. Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire Police have released a 'bizarre' e-fit of a man they are looking for in connection with a distraction burglary in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The incident happened between 2.00pm and 2.36pm on February 5. Two men claiming to be from Orbit Housing tricked a woman in her 40s into her way into a flat in Hertford Place and stole money.

The picture has attracted a lot of attention on social media, where users have branded the e-fit as "hilarious" and "a joke."

Police say they anticipated the picture would get a lot of attention and are urging people to take it seriously.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "We appreciate this image is quite distinctive and we anticipated this would attract a lot of attention.

"However, there is a serious side to this as a woman was victim of a horrible crime.

"This image was created following a description provided.

"Hopefully the coverage will help us to identify the offender and bring him to justice."

